A brand new exhibition devoted to the lift and music of Bob Marley is being planned to open in February at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea. Described as an “interactive experience”, the exhibition will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia with a focus on his lifestyle, passions, influences, and legacy.

Fans will venture through the exhibition, greeted by different elements of Bob Marley’s multi-faceted life, the One Love Music Room will commemorate Bob Marley’s achievements through accolades and giant art installations.

A multi-sensory experience can be discovered in the One Love Forest, and the Beautiful Life area will allow fans to delve deeper into Marley’s other personal joys, from football to family whilst the Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition will be anchored by world-famous artworks by Mr. Brainwash, as well as giving the chance for fans to submit their Marley and One Love inspired art to be included in the exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery.

Audiences will then be able to discover The Next Gen Room celebrating Bob’s family and legacy through the next generation.

The exhibition will open on Wednesday 2nd February 200 and run for 10-weeks until 18th April.

The Saatchi Gallery is recommending prebooking for tickets, which are available from here.