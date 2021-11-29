Tours of disused parts of the London Underground will resume in the New Year for the first time since March 2020, and tickets go on sale this coming Friday (3rd Dec).

Tours of Down Street, Aldwych, Euston and Moorgate stations will return, letting you explore disused tunnels, platforms and lift shafts that lie concealed just a stone’s throw away from unknowing modern-day commuters.

Tours will run on selected dates from January to March 2022.

Down Street and Euston tours will run from 15th January to 13th February 2021, while Aldwych and Moorgate tours will run from 2nd March to 27th March 2021

Also, just in time for Christmas – you can now give the gift of a Hidden London tour with a gift voucher, valid for any Hidden London event within a year of purchase

A new season of the Secrets of Central London walking tour of Covent Garden, Kingsway, Lincoln’s Inn Fields and Victoria Embankment will also be on sale, starting in January 2022.

The tours can be booked from here.

Euston: The Lost Tunnels

Tickets: Adult £41.50, Concessions £36.50.

Discover a secret side to a station you think you know on a tour that explores a century of Euston’s history. Wind through a labyrinth of atmospheric passageways beneath the present-day station that were once used by the travelling public. Glimpse a bygone era through a gallery of vintage advertising poster fragments, and see the original Leslie Green station facade before the site is transformed for the arrival of HS2.

Down Street: Churchill’s Secret Station

Tickets: Adult £85.00; Concession £80.00

Get an intimate peek into one of London’s most intriguing hidden spaces. Situated between Hyde Park Corner and Green Park stations, Down Street had a short life as a working station from 1907 to 1932 but became critical to winning the Second World War when covertly transformed into the Railway Executive Committee’s bomb-proof headquarters. Experience the warren of narrow tunnels where the nation’s railways were co-ordinated and Prime Minister Winston Churchill secretly took refuge at the height of the Blitz.

Aldwych: The End of the Line

Tickets: Adult £41.50, Concessions £36.50.

Experience a relic from London’s past. Opened to the public in 1907, Aldwych station was never heavily used and closed in 1994, after almost 90 years. The station has had a varied history; from providing shelter to Londoners during the Blitz, to being used for film and TV shoots including Darkest Hour (2017), Sherlock (2014), and Atonement (2007). Explore the original ticket hall, lift shafts, abandoned platforms and tunnels of this former termini of the Piccadilly line.

Moorgate: Metropolitan Maze

Tickets: Adult £41.50, Concessions £36.50.

Explore the many wonders of Moorgate station, one of London’s first Underground stations. See an original Greathead Shield left abandoned from a planned tunnel extension in 1904 – the only complete one of its kind on the Underground network. Explore a maze of disused tunnels and track left behind from station upgrades through the years, glimpse corridors lined with original glass tiles of the City and South London Railway – the world’s first deep-level underground railway – and discover how long-disused areas of the station have been ingeniously repurposed for a modern London.

Walking Tour – Secrets of Central London

Tickets: Adult £20, Concession £17.50

Discover the secrets of London on a walking tour of Covent Garden, Kingsway, Lincoln’s Inn Fields and Victoria Embankment. Join our expert guide and tour off the beaten path, down inconspicuous back streets to locations steeped in history hidden in plain sight. Find out how the area has transformed over the last 200 years and see abandoned transport infrastructure and remarkable feats of engineering that have shaped London.