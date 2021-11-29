Throughout December, a range of windows in shops, offices and homes will be lit up with displays — a town-centre sized Advent Calendar.

Organised by St Alfege Church, a newly decorated window will be revealed, or “opened”, on each day of Advent in different parts of Greenwich. A variety of media will be used, including paper art, models, light installations and paintings.

This year’s theme is “Brighter Visions”, picking up words from a well-known carol ‘Angels from the realms of glory’, and looking forward to our post-pandemic recovery.

Each evening through 1st to 24th December, a new window will be unveiled, and once all the windows have opened they will remain lit each evening between Christmas Eve and Sunday 2nd January 2022. It’s estimated that walking the full route can take around 3-hours. Ideal for walking off the Christmas pudding.

There’s a route map for all the windows available from here.