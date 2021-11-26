A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Mask-wearing ‘openly ignored on a large scale’ on London Underground ITV

Axing Bakerloo Line extension would be ‘act of harm’, says council Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail has finally entered the final phase of preparations Diamond Geezer

TfL mulls publishing unredacted accounts of Crossrail problems Building

Mainline / Overground

The operator behind Gatwick Express and Thameslink is being sued for £73 million over allegations that three million passengers have been routinely overcharged for London rail journeys. Standard

Lumo: why the latest Edinburgh-London train service could wean us off planes and roads The Conversation

Campaigners who launched a fresh legal battle to stop what they fear will be serious harm to the Chilterns say they remain “deeply concerned” – after their challenge was thrown out by a judge. Bucks Free Press

Miscellaneous

A rail plan that punishes London will be a train wreck for the regions, too The Guardian

London transport ‘will start to crumble’ without investment, Sadiq Khan warns Standard

It’s less well known than it should be, but job seekers can claim half-price travel on the railways and London buses with a free Southwark News Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card, ianVisits

Rail passengers will be able to travel by train between Rome or Naples in Italy to the UK in a single day next year – but only northbound, and only on Sundays. Independent

The London to Edinburgh train ride was once a thing of wonder. Can it be again? The Guardian

Southwark’s Liberal Democrats have redoubled their calls for the £63m that the council is spending on the Elephant and Castle Tube station upgrade to pay for a tram network instead Southwark News

And finally: Stratford station in East London has taken the title of the UK’s busiest railway station, although mainly because the pandemic gutted rail travel to the major stations elsewhere in the country. ianVisits

The image above is from Nov 2016: New artwork in Piccadilly Circus tube station honours Frank Pick