The annual pass to visit the top of The Shard is currently half-price, so you can have as many visits as you like for a whole year for just under £40.

For comparison, a single visit, booked in advance would normally cost £25, so two trips in a year and you’ve already saved money. The annual pass normally sells for £79, but for the ubiquitous Black Friday is available for £39.50.

In addition to the discounted price, the annual pass gives you fast-track entry for every visit, which saves too much queuing, as well as 10% discount in the gift shop and top floor bar.

Important – the annual pass starts from the day it’s first used, not the day it’s bought, so it can be bought now and used later if you want to take advantage of the offer but don’t expect to start using the ticket until next year.

To claim the discount, book via this page before 5pm on Monday 29th November 2021.

They typically have a number of themed events throughout the year, and just started is a winter theme, with snow falling in the open-air floor at the very top every 15-minutes.

Photography tip – cities often look their best around sunset when the lights come on, but there’s still enough sunlight to see the buildings clearly. Time your arrival for half an hour or so before sunset.