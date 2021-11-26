There’s a lot of theatre ticket offers at the moment jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, so here’s a list of the best of the deals available.

Most need booking by the end of this month to qualify for the special offer pricing.

Once you click on the option to book tickets, you may need to click a few times on the calendar to find the dates with the best prices that are also convenient for you to attend.

Mary Poppins

The Mary Poppins the musical returns to London starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp

Tickets offer: £106 tickets now £60; £82 tickets now £50; £59 tickets now £40; £47 tickets now £30.

Valid Monday – Friday performances before 31st January 2022 excluding 26th December to 4th January

Book by 1st December 2021.

Details

Phantom of the Opera

After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.

Save up to £48 on selected tickets, with prices starting from £27.

Valid Monday – Friday and Sunday performances before 31st January 2022 excluding 25th December 2021 – 3rd January 2022

Book by 1st December 2021.

Details

Les Miserables

The fully staged production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre.

Tickets offer £77 tickets now £50, £53 tickets now £40 and £41 tickets now £30.

Valid Tuesday – Thursday performances on selected dates until 28th January 2022 excluding 28th – 30th December 2021

Book by 1st December 2021

Details

The Play That Goes Wrong

Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. Bonus: laughter galore.

Tickets offer £57.60 tickets offered for £36 and £78 seats offered for £48.75.

Valid performances up to 6th February 2022 excluding Saturday performances and 17th December – 2nd January inclusive

Book by 1st December 2021

Details

& Juliet

Juliet like you’ve never seen her before in her West End transfer to the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Save up to £36 on selected tickets, with £88 tickets now £55 and £81 tickets now £45.

Valid Monday-Friday performances up to 24th December 2021.

Book by 1 December.

Details

Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys returns to London’s West End at the new Trafalgar Theatre

Tickets offer – £150 seats now £99.50; £90 tickets now £65; £72 now £59.50 and £54 now £45

Valid Monday – Thursday performances 3rd January – 10th February 2022.

Book by 5 December 2021.

Details

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever boogies back on to the West End stage

Tickets start from £22, with discounts on selected dates of £30 seats now costing £23.50, £45.60 seats costing £36 and £66 seats costing £52

Valid Monday – Thursday performances 3rd February – 24th March 2022

Book by 1 December 2021.

Details

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

The multi-award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London

Tickets start from £24, and there’s an offer of £42 tickets costing £24.75 and £78 tickets costing £50.

Valid on all performances.

Book by 1 December 2021

Details

Magic Goes Wrong

Mischief Theatre and Penn & Teller bring Magic Goes Wrong to the Apollo Theatre

Tickets offer on selected dates with £54 tickets discounted to £31.50, £66 tickets now £38.50 and £90 seats costing £52.50.

Valid Tuesday – Thursday and Sunday performances until 6th February 2022 excluding 17th December 2021 – 2nd January 2022

Book by 1 December 2021.

Details

Circus 1903

Experience the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus this Christmas.

Save up to £29 on selected tickets, with £60 seats offered for £40, £90 tickets for £65 and £114 seats offered for £85.

Valid selected performances 16th December 2021 – 2nd January 2022.

Book by 3 December.

Details

Heathers The Musical

Heathers comes to The Other Palace this winter

Tickets offer on selected dates see £45 tickets sold for £30 and £69 seats sold for £50.

Valid Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday performances 25th November 2021 – 15th January 2022.

Book by 1 December 2021.

Details

The Comedy of Errors

The Comedy of Errors comes to London’s Barbican for a limited run

Offer on tickets sees £47.40 seats sold for £25 and £69 seats sold for £49.50

Valid for all performances.

Book by 1 December 2021

Details

Raymonda

A new version by Tamara Rojo, after Marius Petipa.

Tickets start from £18, with £54 seats discounted to just £20.

Valid all performances 13th January – 23rd January 2022.

Book by 1 December 2021.

Details