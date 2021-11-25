Outside what looks like a row of houses, but aren’t, is a large metal sculpture, representing maternity, by the Greek sculptor, Fanis Rachoutis.

The sculpture is said to represent a “curvilinear pregnant female form” and was inspired by the ancient mother goddess sculptures of ancient civilisations, which is apt as the sculptor is Greek.

Now, you might think that having a large piece of public art next to your front garden would be a bit of a problem with people looking at it, and likely in your living room window. In fact, look closely at the row of houses and you might realise that they are not houses at all.

The row is houses are a retained facade, and the backs were removed in 2014/5 as part of the development of the land behind for the Fetal Medicine Research Institute. The buildings were rebuilt after the new medical centre was created, and inside are medical consultancy rooms, not homes.

So while this side of the street looks traditional, the sculpture is not just decorative, but also acts as a wayfinding point for the medical centre behind the “houses” for people coming from the railway station.