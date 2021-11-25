Published by By Ian Mansfield Uncategorised No Comments ↓

Outside what looks like a row of houses, but aren’t, is a large metal sculpture, representing maternity, by the Greek sculptor, Fanis Rachoutis.

The sculpture is said to represent a “curvilinear pregnant female form” and was inspired by the ancient mother goddess sculptures of ancient civilisations, which is apt as the sculptor is Greek.

Now, you might think that having a large piece of public art next to your front garden would be a bit of a problem with people looking at it, and likely in your living room window. In fact, look closely at the row of houses and you might realise that they are not houses at all.

The row is houses are a retained facade, and the backs were removed in 2014/5 as part of the development of the land behind for the Fetal Medicine Research Institute. The buildings were rebuilt after the new medical centre was created, and inside are medical consultancy rooms, not homes.

So while this side of the street looks traditional, the sculpture is not just decorative, but also acts as a wayfinding point for the medical centre behind the “houses” for people coming from the railway station.

Location map and local interesting places
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised