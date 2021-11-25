Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

It’s not that well known, but the headquarters of the Magic Circle has a small private theatre, and they will put on a series of shows just before Christmas.

It’s a magical season, so why not a magical show?

The season runs for two weeks, just before and after Christmas.

The tickets cost between £10.50 to £36.75 during the week of performances just before Christmas, and between £10.50 to £42.00 for the week between Christmas and New Year.

Performances are at 2pm and 7pm Monday to Thursday. The doors open 45 minutes before the show, which gives you time to visit their basement museum — which is only open before the show, so do arrive early.

For details and to book, go here.

The Magic Circle’s Christmas Show is their annual fundraising special event with all proceeds being donated to The Magic Circle Foundation.

Note you should book tickets in the stalls for younger children as they may not be able to see over the balcony rail. They should also be able to sit unaided in their own seats Babes in arms are not permitted and all visitors must have a ticket to enter the Headquarters.

The Magic Circle is on Stephenson Way, just a short walk from Euston and Euston Square stations.

