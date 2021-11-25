There’s going to be a tube strike on the London Underground tomorrow (Fri 26th Nov), with several lines subjected to severe delays all day.

The RMT’s planned strike action is expected to cause severe disruption on five Tube lines (Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria) all day if it goes ahead. At the moment, there’s no realistic expectation that it will be cancelled as talks haven’t progressed in the past couple of days.

The dispute is over changes to how the Night Tube is staffed. TfL originally had two grades of staff – standard drivers and part-time Night Tube only drivers, which was part of an agreement with the unions that no existing tube driver would have to work the night tube shift.

During the pandemic, TfL merged the two grades, allowing the part-time staff to become full-time drivers, but also requiring the existing tube drivers to work occasional night shifts as well TfL says the impact is no more than four night shifts per year. Although the other tube union agreed to the change, the RMT has not.

An offer to push ahead with the changes, but make them subject to review at a later date was also rejected.

Hence the strike action on Friday.

The planned strike action will also disrupt Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines from the evening of Saturday 27th November and Night Tube services throughout December.

Although tube travel is still far below its pre-pandemic peak, anyone who travels in the rush hour will know it’s pretty much back to standing room only in the peak hours, so other lines and buses are going to be a lot busier to take up the slack.

TfL says that people should check before they travel and leave more time for journeys.

If the strike goes ahead, it would severely disrupt services on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines on Friday 26th November from 04:30am – the start of the daily shift on the Underground, and lasting all day and into the night.

It could mean a significantly reduced service on these lines and also on the Waterloo & City line, which shares drivers with the Central line, with little or no service in places.

Services on the morning of Saturday 27 November may also be disrupted.

The RMT’s planned strike action is as follows: