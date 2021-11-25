There’s a “Black Friday” offer on the cost of an annual subscription to the cycle hire scheme, offering a 25% discount.

The annual membership fee is usually £90, but with the discount, it works out at £67.50, or the equivalent of 18p per day to use the cycle hire bikes.

The annual subscription comes with a key (if you don’t already have one) that unlocks the bikes, and then you can cycle for free for up to 30 minutes before needing to redock the bike. You can do as many trips as you like in a day, so long as each trip is under 30 minutes.

To claim the discount, enter the code ‘CYCLEBF21’ online or via the Santander Cycles app.

The ‘CYCLEBF21’ code is valid between Friday 26th November to Monday 29th November. This is a limited offer and users must redeem the code by 23:59 on Monday 29th November.

For other offers:

Cycle to work discount

If you’re using a Santander Cycle to get to work, the City Bike Hire scheme can save you up to £37.80 through tax-free yearly membership with your employer.

Free 24-hour access for NHS workers

TfL is giving free 24-hour access to Santander Cycles for NHS workers, including all journeys under 30 minutes. Contact your NHS comms team for more information.

Students save 25%

If you’re 18 or over and studying in London, you can buy Santander Cycles yearly membership for £67.50. To get your discount, log in to Student Beans. You’ll receive an email with your code which you can use when you buy yearly membership.