If you fancy a good lunch in one of the City of London’s ancient livery halls – it’s possible. Livery Halls are usually only open to members or hired out for events, but the Livery Hall of the Worshipful Company of Butchers, near the Barbican, holds monthly(ish) public lunches.

They’ve confirmed dates for the first half of next year.

Lunch starts with a drinks reception in the Foyer and the Carvery Lunch will be served in the recently refurbished Great Hall. You probably want to bring a coat, if only to have an excuse to go to the cloakroom – as you get to walk past the meat fridge with a viewing window into the larder.

Following reception and drinks served on the Ground Floor from 12:30pm, lunch is served in The Great Hall at 1.00pm.

The dates for 2022 are all on Wednesdays:

19th January

26th January

9th February

23rd February

9th March

23th March

13th April

11th May

25th May

15th June

29th June

Priced at £66 per person, payable prior to the lunch. Beverages are charged in addition. Note that a dress code of business attire applies.

To book and more details, go here.