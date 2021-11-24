Published by By Ian Mansfield food and drink No Comments ↓

If you fancy a good lunch in one of the City of London’s ancient livery halls – it’s possible. Livery Halls are usually only open to members or hired out for events, but the Livery Hall of the Worshipful Company of Butchers, near the Barbican, holds monthly(ish) public lunches.

They’ve confirmed dates for the first half of next year.

Butchers Hall (c) Butchers Company

Lunch starts with a drinks reception in the Foyer and the Carvery Lunch will be served in the recently refurbished Great Hall. You probably want to bring a coat, if only to have an excuse to go to the cloakroom – as you get to walk past the meat fridge with a viewing window into the larder.

Following reception and drinks served on the Ground Floor from 12:30pm, lunch is served in The Great Hall at 1.00pm.

The dates for 2022 are all on Wednesdays:

  • 19th January
  • 26th January
  • 9th February
  • 23rd February
  • 9th March
  • 23th March
  • 13th April
  • 11th May
  • 25th May
  • 15th June
  • 29th June

Priced at £66 per person, payable prior to the lunch. Beverages are charged in addition. Note that a dress code of business attire applies.

To book and more details, go here.

