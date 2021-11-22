Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

Hundreds of arts, heritage and cultural organisations across England have received a share of £107 million from the government as part of an ongoing covid recovery scheme – with just under £32 million being allocated to London organisations.

There are 266 London organisations receiving funding, broken down by artistic genre as follows:

Combined Arts £3,916,001
Dance £2.238.641
Film £105,500
Libraries £300,000
Literature £847,761
Museums £788,906
Music £8,491,203
No discipline £4,130,131
Other £12,122
Theatre £9,335,496
Visual Arts £1,657,157

Of London’s museums, five received funding in the current round.

The London Transport Museum was granted £450,000, the London Museum of Water and Steam got £58,845, the Gunnersbury Park Museum received £187,795, the Jewish Museum received £36,266 and the Brunel Museum was granted £56,000.

Sam Mullins OBE, Director of London Transport Museum, said: ” As we plan for the year ahead, this new Culture Recovery Fund grant is supporting a truly sustainable recovery. It will see us continue to re-build after the devastating impact of the pandemic and invest in new programming. When cultural attractions reopened earlier this year it signalled brighter times ahead. Their ongoing recovery is critical to our towns and city centres, as well as the wider UK economy and the country’s wellbeing.”

The full list of grants and venues is on this spreadsheet.

Broken down by council

Barking and Dagenham £74,042
Barnet £418,755
Brent £856,831
Bromley £100,000
Camden £4,114,905
City of London £715,057
Croydon £195,280
Ealing £114,645
Enfield £180,000
Greenwich £1,634,390
Hackney £2,246,751
Hammersmith and Fulham £952,564
Haringey £518,793
Harrow £535,336
Havering £169,471
Hillingdon £101,370
Hounslow £393,078
Islington £3,704,616
Kensington and Chelsea £1,100,355
Kingston upon Thames £311,051
Lambeth £2,909,906
Lewisham £511,138
Merton £26,000
Newham £530,007
Redbridge £174,788
Richmond upon Thames £230,314
Southwark £1,301,693
Tower Hamlets £2,231,086
Waltham Forest £611,402
Wandsworth £677,322
Westminster £3,805,248
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London News