Hundreds of arts, heritage and cultural organisations across England have received a share of £107 million from the government as part of an ongoing covid recovery scheme – with just under £32 million being allocated to London organisations.

There are 266 London organisations receiving funding, broken down by artistic genre as follows:

Combined Arts £3,916,001 Dance £2.238.641 Film £105,500 Libraries £300,000 Literature £847,761 Museums £788,906 Music £8,491,203 No discipline £4,130,131 Other £12,122 Theatre £9,335,496 Visual Arts £1,657,157

Of London’s museums, five received funding in the current round.

The London Transport Museum was granted £450,000, the London Museum of Water and Steam got £58,845, the Gunnersbury Park Museum received £187,795, the Jewish Museum received £36,266 and the Brunel Museum was granted £56,000.

Sam Mullins OBE, Director of London Transport Museum, said: ” As we plan for the year ahead, this new Culture Recovery Fund grant is supporting a truly sustainable recovery. It will see us continue to re-build after the devastating impact of the pandemic and invest in new programming. When cultural attractions reopened earlier this year it signalled brighter times ahead. Their ongoing recovery is critical to our towns and city centres, as well as the wider UK economy and the country’s wellbeing.”

The full list of grants and venues is on this spreadsheet.

Broken down by council