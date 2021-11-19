A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Norbar Torque Tools’ Specialist Engineering Department has developed a unique torque tool to solve a specific engineering challenge with the trains used on the Victoria Line Machinery

Crypto adverts on London Tube under investigation BBC News

A man who reportedly behaved aggressively and violently at Aldgate East Underground station while travelling with three children is sought by police. East London Advertiser

Bakerloo line extension ‘completely out of reach’ – Sadiq SE1

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The final testing stage before the Elizabeth line opens to the public is due to start within the next few days, Crossrail’s CEO, Mark Wild has confirmed. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Of all the stations that a London Overground fan would want to visit, Battersea Park is probably the hardest, but on New Year’s Eve it becomes very much easier to get to. ianVisits

Southeastern is set to reintroduce night trains from Charing Cross to South East London for the first time since March 2020. South London News

London Overground has applied for permission to build a new station near Millwall football club on a site that has provision for a station to be built there. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Transport for London is offering senior executives more than £12 million a year in bonuses if they help it break even, the Standard can reveal. Standard

Mind the gap: What’s next for the funding crisis at the heart of London’s transport system Centre for London

TfL is warning that without a solid long term funding agreement from the government, it will be forced to start cutting services within months and look at running the public transport network under a programme of “managed decline”. ianVisits

Train Talk: Is the Great British Rail breakfast back? Independent

And finally: A new map of Greater London railways will have you geeking away for hours. Londonist

—

The image above is from Nov 2012: A look around the Victoria Station upgrade works