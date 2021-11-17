A free display of an artificial ‘Borealis’ northern lights display will fill the night sky over the City of London’s Guildhall next month with tickets being released today.

The installation, by artist Dan Acher, uses beams of light travelling through particle clouds to create the illusion, matching these visuals with a tranquil soundtrack.

The art display will run between 11th-22nd December 5:30pm to 10pm, with tickets available in half an hour slots.

A total of 20,000 free tickets are available and you can request yours from here. A small number of tickets will be available at the entrance each evening and will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

The installation is the new part of a Mayor of London announced “Winter Lights season”, which is made up of events that have already been announced by other organisations.