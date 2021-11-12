Roald Dahl’s beloved childhood story comes to life on stage in this musical interpretation.

Matilda’s parents think she is a nuisance and she thinks, quite rightly, they are only interested in watching telly. Life is not much better at school, where the monstrous headmistress Miss Trunchbull terrifies both students and teachers alike. Then one day Matilda discovers she has a very special power and decides it’s time the grown-ups were taught a lesson. Be warned, the children are revolting!

With original songs from comedian Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical at the Cambridge Theatre is the musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dares to change her destiny.

There is currently an offer on tickets for Tuesday – Thursday performances until 16th December 2021, where seats that normally cost £81 are being offered for just £47.50.

To check for dates and tickets, go here.

Standard tickets range from £30 in the Upper Circle to £114 for the front stalls.

Recommended for ages 6+ Under 4s will not be admitted. Children under 16 years cannot watch the show if unaccompanied by an adult.