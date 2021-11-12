A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Residents praise £1bn Northern Line extension despite long wait times and poor signage South London Press

The long-planned closure of the Northern line bank branch has been confirmed by TfL today so that it can complete the upgrade of Bank tube station. ianVisits

The unusual origins of Tube station names from Anglo-Saxon farmer behind High Street Kensington to fisherman who inspired Edgware Road Daily Mail

The RMT union has called strike action that will affect the resumption of the Night Tube which is due to start in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Rail bosses have apologised to people caught in a frightening crush at Twickenham station for finding themselves in an ‘uncomfortable position’. Nub News

Bexley and Sidcup train delays after lorry crashes into bridge Local London

London Overground trains to call at Battersea Park station on New Years Eve ianVisits

60 years since British Railways ran out of steam on Fenchurch Street line Romford Recorder

HS2 diggers complete first two miles of tunnels through Buckinghamshire Buckinghamshire Live

Train passengers left fuming after muddled driver forgets to stop at station The Sun

Miscellaneous

A new fleet of light trains running through Ramsbottom to Bury – to connect Rossendale to Manchester – could use some old parts from ‘recently retired’ London Underground trains. Bolton News

Transport workers’ abuse: Violence ‘part of the job’ BBC News

WH Smith is focusing on new store formats at rail stations as staycations boost demand for domestic leisure travel. AJOT

For London Transport fans, there’s now a range of coffee cups that come decorated with moquette patterns. ianVisits

Today’s post is about travelling one stop on the tube and how much it costs. Diamond Geezer

Ross Kemp leads British Legion poppy appeal at TfL stations Harrow Times

And finally: Paul McCartney said the British public transport system was partly responsible for the Beatles’ success. Ultimate Classic Rock

—

The image above is from Nov 2020: Huge ceiling mural shown off at Sudbury Town tube station