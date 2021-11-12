A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Residents praise £1bn Northern Line extension despite long wait times and poor signage South London Press
The long-planned closure of the Northern line bank branch has been confirmed by TfL today so that it can complete the upgrade of Bank tube station. ianVisits
The unusual origins of Tube station names from Anglo-Saxon farmer behind High Street Kensington to fisherman who inspired Edgware Road Daily Mail
The RMT union has called strike action that will affect the resumption of the Night Tube which is due to start in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Rail bosses have apologised to people caught in a frightening crush at Twickenham station for finding themselves in an ‘uncomfortable position’. Nub News
Bexley and Sidcup train delays after lorry crashes into bridge Local London
London Overground trains to call at Battersea Park station on New Years Eve ianVisits
60 years since British Railways ran out of steam on Fenchurch Street line Romford Recorder
HS2 diggers complete first two miles of tunnels through Buckinghamshire Buckinghamshire Live
Train passengers left fuming after muddled driver forgets to stop at station The Sun
Miscellaneous
A new fleet of light trains running through Ramsbottom to Bury – to connect Rossendale to Manchester – could use some old parts from ‘recently retired’ London Underground trains. Bolton News
Transport workers’ abuse: Violence ‘part of the job’ BBC News
WH Smith is focusing on new store formats at rail stations as staycations boost demand for domestic leisure travel. AJOT
For London Transport fans, there’s now a range of coffee cups that come decorated with moquette patterns. ianVisits
Today’s post is about travelling one stop on the tube and how much it costs. Diamond Geezer
Ross Kemp leads British Legion poppy appeal at TfL stations Harrow Times
And finally: Paul McCartney said the British public transport system was partly responsible for the Beatles’ success. Ultimate Classic Rock
The image above is from Nov 2020: Huge ceiling mural shown off at Sudbury Town tube station
