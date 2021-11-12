Next month there will be a number of Christmas food and drinks tastings in Leadenhall Market, and tickets for them will be released next Friday (19th Nov).

The tastings and a number of other events take place on the evening of Wednesday 8th December, as part of the market’s late-night shopping event. In addition to the shops and events, the Market’s famous shoeshine team will all continue through the evening until 8pm.

The special events are:

Christmas Wreath workshop: 6-7pm

Christmas gift wrapping workshop: 6.30-7pm

Festive Wine tasting workshop: 7.30-8.30pm

Whisky tasting at the Lamb Tavern: 8-9pm

Cheese and Port tasting: 9-10pm

Tickets need to be booked in advance from next Friday, 19th Nov from here.

Next Friday also happens to be the day that the Lord Mayor of London will turn up at the market for the Christmas lights switching on ceremony, with events starting from 5:15pm, and the Lord Mayor pressing a button at 6pm.

Appropriately, The Lord Mayor will arrive by Whittington Avenue – named after Dick Whittington who created the previous stone structure of Leadenhall Market in the 15th-century. This was replaced in 1881 with Leadenhall Market’s current iron and glass structure, which marks its 140th anniversary on 16th December.