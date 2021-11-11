The RMT union has called strike action that will affect the resumption of the Night Tube which is due to start in a couple of weeks time.

The dispute is over plans that TfL wants to merge the existing Night Tube category of staff with the main driver’s pool so that all drivers are available for shifts. Although the changes make it easier for night-tube limited staff to become full-time drivers, they also mean that existing tube drivers could, in the future, be asked to work the night tube shifts at weekends, which they currently don’t work.

The RMT union is opposed to the plans and had been negotiating with TfL at ACAS about the shift changes, and the main sticking point seemed to be that while there seems to be agreement that no existing full-time driver would be compelled to work night shifts, the changes would mean more weekend working — typically one extra weekend per year.

The RMT has now decided to call strike action.

RMT drivers won’t be operating Night Tube trains next weekend (26th&27th November) when the service was due to be restored, although drivers for the other union could cover the service.

However, in addition to that, all RMT drivers on the Central and Victoria lines will be on strike over the next few weekends from 8:30pm each night affecting the late evening plans for many people heading home.

The strikes will start from 8:30pm on Saturday 27th Nov, and then every Friday and Saturday evening until Friday 17th December.

Then there will be an all-day strike affecting the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly & Victoria lines on Saturday 18th December — which is the last major shopping day before Christmas.

All this is subject to there not being a last-minute change by either side which could then see the strike action suspended.