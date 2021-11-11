Of all the stations that a London Overground fan would want to visit, Battersea Park is probably the hardest, but on New Year’s Eve it becomes very much easier to get to.

At the moment, the normal timetable sees a London Overground train start/stop at Battersea Park only at the very start and end of the day. On Monday to Saturdays, one London Overground train leaves Battersea Park at 6:33am, and one terminates there at 10:48pm, and one service leaves at 7:47am on Sundays only.

So for track bashers and people who want to catch a train to an unusual destination, it’s possible, but not convenient to add Battersea Park to the list.

However, Friday 31st December will be your chance.

Because the track between Clapham Junction and Wandsworth Road stations will be closed all day for engineering works, all trains to/from Clapham Junction will start/stop at Battersea Park.

All day – well, until 6:15pm anyway, when trains will resume their usual service to Clapham Junction.

So this is your chance to see London Overground trains at Battersea Park station during the daytime.

Battersea Park station is also an “out of station interchange” with Battersea Power Station tube station on the Northern line extension if you fancy adding an OSI to your trip.

(if you’re a normal passenger wanting to get to Clapham Junction, there will be Southern trains connecting Battersea Park to Clapham Junction)