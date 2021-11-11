The team working to turn a disused railway in North London into a public walkway have shown off initial concept images from the design team.

The Camden Highline, at three-quarters of a mile long, will be about half the length of the original New York version, aims to create a 10-minute walking pathway from Camden Gardens to Camley Street just to the north of King’s Cross with the elevated line passing over 8 busy roads.

The £35 million project is currently expected to open, in phases, from 2024, subject to funding being secured.

Earlier this year it was announced that the design agency, James Corner Field Operations, who lead the design of the New York original Highline, is working with Kentish Town-based vPPR Architects on its Camden baby brother.

The concept images that have now been shown divide the route into a number of zones reflecting in part the varying widths available and the need in places to keep people sensibly away from the live railway and running trains.

The group behind the project is now fundraising to build the Highline, and there will be an online presentation on Wed 1st December, that’s open to the public. Book tickets here.