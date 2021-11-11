The team working to turn a disused railway in North London into a public walkway have shown off initial concept images from the design team.
The Camden Highline, at three-quarters of a mile long, will be about half the length of the original New York version, aims to create a 10-minute walking pathway from Camden Gardens to Camley Street just to the north of King’s Cross with the elevated line passing over 8 busy roads.
The £35 million project is currently expected to open, in phases, from 2024, subject to funding being secured.
Earlier this year it was announced that the design agency, James Corner Field Operations, who lead the design of the New York original Highline, is working with Kentish Town-based vPPR Architects on its Camden baby brother.
The concept images that have now been shown divide the route into a number of zones reflecting in part the varying widths available and the need in places to keep people sensibly away from the live railway and running trains.
The group behind the project is now fundraising to build the Highline, and there will be an online presentation on Wed 1st December, that’s open to the public. Book tickets here.
Route plan / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Play Garden / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
St. Pancras Bridge / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Edible Gardens / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Camden Road Bridge / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Artefact Wall / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Woodland Walk / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
Garden Walk / James Corner Field Operations / vPPR Architects
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
And the re-use of this line for extra Stratford to Camden Road trains by London Overground and freight trains that I saw in the London Rail Strategy, what of that?
You can’t really have Camden Road platform 3 as a reversable platform and this highline can you?