Published by By Ian Mansfield Miscellaneous No Comments ↓

For London Transport fans, there’s now a range of coffee cups that come decorated with moquette patterns.

Not fabric covers for the cups, as that would be a tad difficult to clean, but patterns in the china.

There’s the Routemaster moquette and the RT/RF moquette for bus fans, and the District line and Victoria line moquettes for tube fans.

They’re being sold as a gift set for Christmas at £45 each, either in the London Transport Museum shop, or via their online store.

Alternatively, there are roundel mugsheritage roundel mugs or individual line mugs, all for £10, or a boxed set of Hidden London mugs in the style of London Underground tile patterns for £35.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Miscellaneous