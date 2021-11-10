For London Transport fans, there’s now a range of coffee cups that come decorated with moquette patterns.

Not fabric covers for the cups, as that would be a tad difficult to clean, but patterns in the china.

There’s the Routemaster moquette and the RT/RF moquette for bus fans, and the District line and Victoria line moquettes for tube fans.

They’re being sold as a gift set for Christmas at £45 each, either in the London Transport Museum shop, or via their online store.

Alternatively, there are roundel mugs, heritage roundel mugs or individual line mugs, all for £10, or a boxed set of Hidden London mugs in the style of London Underground tile patterns for £35.