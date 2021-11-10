This December, Grosvenor Square in central London will be illuminated with thousands of white roses, in memory of people who had had cancer.

Visitors will be invited to help raise funds for The Royal Marsden by purchasing a white rose from one of their chalets in Grosvenor Square for a suggested donation of £10 each, and the dedication is then added to the display.

All funds raised from sales of roses will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

This is a return to Grosvenor Square for the installation, which first appeared in 2019, although not last year, due to you know what.

The Ever After Garden will be open between 1st to 23rd December, from noon to 8pm. Entrance is free.