Every 4th year, for the past umpteen centuries, a special trial takes place just outside London, and tickets to attend are now on sale.

The Dunmow Flitch trials date back to around 1100, and one-and-off, they’ve taken place regularly every few years since then — and in the trial, if a married couple can prove to a court that they are very happily married, then they are awarded a huge flitch of bacon as a prize.

But not until after they’ve been paraded through town and sworn an oath while kneeling on pointed stones.

It’s all rather bonkerly English.

The trials take place in the town centre, in a large marquee, and are open to the public to attend. It’s not a legal trial, so expect much more humour than is customary for a court of law – but be assured, the married couple will have to prove to a jury that they are very happy – otherwise… they don’t to take home the bacon.

Delayed due to you know what, there will be three trials on Saturday 9th July 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

If you don’t attend, then the next trial probably won’t be until 2024, or maybe 2026.

To get to Dunmow if not driving, then the Arriva 133 route runs between Stanstead Airport coach station and Braintree, and the FirstBus 42A route runs between Stanstead Airport coach station and Chelmsford – both calling at Great Dunmow.