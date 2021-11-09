Each evening in November, the huge advertising boards at Piccadilly Circus are being replaced with a video art commission.

Baa’s House 11, a trompe-l’oeil commission will create the appearance of a three-dimensional space behind and beyond the screen and will show the artist, Hetain Patel’s grandmother looking out from the screen and surveying the people watching at street level.

Hetain Patel is a British artist of Indian descent who frequently works with family members and has expressed the creative potential inherent in familial bonds and domestic settings. Patel’s work also embodies the spirit of Derek Jarman in the way it challenges perceptions, pushes creative practices forward and gives a voice to communities too often marginalised.

The artwork will be displayed each evening in November at 8:21pm for a short while. It was commissioned by CIRCA and presented in collaboration with The Film London Jarman Award.