A second release of London Underground based whiskies featuring four tube stations — Victoria, Paddington, London Bridge and Chancery Lane — has been announced by London based whisky distillers, Bimber Distillery.

Drawn from some of the distillery’s oldest stock laid down in 2016, the four new expressions include madeira, port, PX sherry and ex-rye casks, bottled at full cask strength and without chill filtration.

The spirit was produced from the distillery’s single farm barley and malted on a dedicated floor at Warminster Maltings before being fermented for seven days in American oak washbacks. Distillation took place in Bimber’s customised stills which possess an increased copper surface area, which results in a rich fruit-forward, layered spirit.

Apart from the bottled drink, the main distinguishing feature is the label designs that observes the significance of each station’s location.

These are more limited edition collectors whiskey rather than for drinking, as is reflected in the £125 per bottle price.

Release No.2 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection will be available directly from Bimber’s Spirit of the Underground website in November via weighted ballot.

A previous release of tube themed whiskies was made in May.