A former church in Mile End will be lit-up this weekend as part of an arts event in the newly formed Heritage and Arts centre.

The former Holy Trinity Church was built in 1834-41, but closed as a church in the 1980s and although rented out, it was largely left without any investment in repairs. Supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund the building was made watertight in 2019 and renamed The Heritage & Arts Centre Bow.

Visitors are now invited to participate in an immersive subterranean audio-visual miasma, to celebrate the restored and reformed arts centre, and to echo the history of the Holy Trinity church. Four artists will employ liquid light; interactive live visual projections and ambient sound to light the interior space of the Heritage and Art Centre Bow, in homage to its renewal after four decades of decaying in the darkness.

The event takes place between 6pm to 9pm on Saturday 13th November – you can arrive anytime between those hours.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked here.

The former church is about 5 minutes walk from Mile End tube station.