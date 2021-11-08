Tis fast approaching the season to sit in front of your computer on a video call wearing nothing except a Christmas Jumper. You might not be commuting to work as much these days, but there’s still no excuse not to terrify your work colleagues with your taste of garish clothing over the next couple of months.

The Christmas Jumper is increasingly a staple product of the museum shop, so a look around finds the following “delights” for you from London venues.

Doctor Who Museum

A bright red jumper with a gift-wrapped TARDIS on the front and a label saying Merry Xmas to you from The Doctor.

Exclusive to the Doctor Who shop and museum

Available in 3 sizes for £39.99

Details

English Heritage

The Nordic style print features the words ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Stonehenge trilithon stones, Father Christmas and other symbols of the festive period.

Available in three sizes – all cost £20

Details

Houses of Parliament

A brand new design for 2021, this year’s Christmas Jumper features various signs and symbols associated with Parliament and the Palace of Westminster: the iconic portcullis, Big Ben, the crown and an Act of Parliament in the form of a scroll.

Available in 6 sizes – all cost £45

Details

Imperial War Museum

Santa flying across your chest in a Spitfire plane over a blue snowy background.

Available in 5 sizes – all cost £40

Details

London Transport Museum

Charcoal grey adult unisex knit jumper featuring a repeat pattern of buses, tube trains, snowflakes and the roundel. This exclusive jumper which is made in the UK is made of entirely recycled polyester and cotton fibres.

Available in 6 sizes – all cost £35

A children’s version is also available in a different design.

Details

Natural History Museum

The navy, red, green and white pattern features snowflakes, fir trees – and everyone’s favourite dinosaurs: Triceratops, Stegosaurus, T. rex and Diplodocus. Even the Museum’s famous Hans Sloane nautilus shell appears along the hem and cuffs.

Available in 4 sizes – all cost £35

Details

RAF Museum

A navy aircraft print Christmas sweatshirt with a range of planes and the phrase Tally Ho Ho Ho at the bottom.

Available in 4 sizes – all cost £25

Details

Science Museum

This seasonal jumper features Laika, the first dog in space, pulling Santa in a spaceship. Just don’t tell anyone what happened to Laika on the spaceflight. After all, a spacedog is for life, not just for a spaceflight.

Available in 3 sizes – all cost £35

Details

If I’ve missed any off, let me know in the comments below.