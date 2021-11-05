Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

An audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story.

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate all-female adaptation, where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance.

First seen at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow in 2018, Isobel McArthur’s acclaimed comedy of manners is now playing in London at the Criterion Theatre, with the cast of the original Tron Theatre production.

If you book before 28th November for performances before 5th December, then there are discounts on premium seats with £58 seats going for just £35, and £70 seats going for £45.

Tickets should be booked from here.

There are seats for £10, but then you’re going to be just listening to the show instead of watching it as the stage is badly obscured.

“A total blast from start to finish. It sticks faithfully to Austen’s brilliant story while opening it up into a riot of fun, colour and mischief-making. It is dramatic reinvention at its most enjoyable” Whatsonstage

