A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A ban on carrying e-scooters on London’s transport network should be enforced after a battery caught fire on the Tube, a union has said. BBC News

Transport for London (TfL) has asked its suite of consultants to begin working up detailed tunnel designs for the extension to London Underground’s Bakerloo line, NCE (£)

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Crossrail project is facing a £150 million funding gap and may struggle to repay its loans due to the drop in passenger numbers on the London Underground, a report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee is warning. ianVisits

Taplow Railway Station improvements completed ahead of Crossrail arrival Maidenhead Advertiser

A proposal to extend the Elizabeth line into Kent has been submitted to the government following a number of years of consultation work. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London Euston to Glasgow trains delayed or cancelled after fallen tree and severe weather cause travel chaos on first day of climate summit Sky News

Heavily polluting diesel locomotives must be banned from Marylebone station to improve the “unacceptably poor” air quality in the area, ministers were told Standard

The Night Overground is to resume services next month, just in time for the Christmas party season. ianVisits

Romford to Upminster train line will not close despite tree removal work Romford Recorder

Builders have blamed HS2 for hoovering up key construction supplies before ordinary customers can get to them, resulting in industry-wide concrete shortages and rising prices. CityAM

Roman statues of a man, woman and child have been uncovered by archaeologists at an abandoned medieval church on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway. The Guardian

A train driver had to leave his cab in the rain to clear branches from the line on a day of chaos and disruption on the rail network. Metro

DLR

Extend DLR to Abbey Wood as well as Thamesmead, councillors tell TfL 853

Police launch investigation into DLR ‘train surfer’ filmed clinging to front of speeding carriage Standard

Passengers can drive the DLR trains again ianVisits

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was violently assualted at Woolwich Arsenal DLR station. Local London

Miscellaneous

An exhibition is opening shortly in Highgate full of art inspired by the Northern line. ianVisits

With just over half of the TfL rail network now classed as step-free, TfL has opened a consultation on how it can deliver the same to the rest, if funding can be found. ianVisits

And finally: Graffiti vandal, 33, who caused over £130,000 worth of damage to the London Underground said he was ‘creating a job for the person cleaning it’ Daily Mail

