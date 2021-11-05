It’s Christmas lights season again, and a lot of councils and local organisations will be holding formal lighting ceremonies.
Below is a list of the ones I have been able to find around London. Many more areas have lights, but don’t seem to have formal lights-on events.
It’s also been a bit of an issue that so many organisers haven’t included what time the lights switch-on event is taking place, so you may need to check local press or just phone up the council and ask them.
Barking
Saturday 4th December
Barking Town Square and market
Bexleyheath
Saturday 13th November
City of London
Friday 19th November
Leadenhall Market
An evening of late-night shopping and Christmas workshops – from wreath making to whisky tasting. The Lord Mayor of London will switch the lights on at 6pm.
Chelsea
Saturday 20th November
Covent Garden
Tuesday 9th November
Greenwich
Wednesday 17th November
Lantern parade and Christmas tree lights in Greenwich town centre
Eltham
Saturday 20th November
Christmas market and tree lighting
Hayes
Wednesday 17 November
Hayes town centre
The Mayor will switch on the lights and there will be performances by local school choirs at St Anslem’s Church.
Ilford
Saturday 27th November
Lights switch on as part of a Christmas festival event.
Islington
Thursday 18th November
Angel shopping centre
Kingston upon Thames
18th November
No formal switching on even this year.
Marylebone
Wednesday 10th November
Northwood
Saturday 20 November at 4pm
The Mayor will switch on the lights and school choirs will be performing at Namaste Lounge.
Oxford Street
To be announced – they’re keeping very quiet about it for some reason
Regent Street
Saturday 13th November
There’s no formal switch-on event, they’ll just be illuminated from 2pm every day from 13th Nov.
Romford
Thursday 18th November
Romford Market Place
Festivities start at 4:30pm, with the lights switched on at 6:30pm, followed by fireworks.
Ruislip
Saturday 27 November
Ruislip town centre
Seven Dials, Soho
19th November
Not sure if there’s a switch-on event, but you’d need tickets to visit the festival happening on the day anyway.
St James, Piccadilly
Saturday 13th November
There’s no formal switch-on event, they’ll just be illuminated from 2pm every day from 13th Nov.
Teddington
Thursday 25th November
Part of a large fete with music, fire engines, children’s rides and markets.
Trafalgar Square
Traditionally the first Thursday in December (2nd Dec 2021) at around 6pm
Twickenham
Friday 26th November at 5pm
On the Richmond Road in East Twickenham
Uxbridge
Saturday 20 November
Watford
Saturday 13th November
The Parade
Will be switched on around 5pm by X-Factor winners and Watford-based R&B group Rak-Su.
Whitton
Sunday 28th November
Lights switch on as part of a Christmas market.
Wimbledon
Sunday 28th November
Not sure if lights switch on, but mentioning as part of a Christmas festival with fireworks on the Sunday at 5pm.
Yeading, Hillingdon
Monday 15th November 4:30pm
Kingshill Avenue
The Mayor will switch on the lights, after the unveiling of a memorial tree planting for Cllr Fyfe.
