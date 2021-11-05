It’s Christmas lights season again, and a lot of councils and local organisations will be holding formal lighting ceremonies.

Below is a list of the ones I have been able to find around London. Many more areas have lights, but don’t seem to have formal lights-on events.

It’s also been a bit of an issue that so many organisers haven’t included what time the lights switch-on event is taking place, so you may need to check local press or just phone up the council and ask them.

Barking

Saturday 4th December

Barking Town Square and market

Details here

Bexleyheath

Saturday 13th November

Details here

City of London

Friday 19th November

Leadenhall Market

An evening of late-night shopping and Christmas workshops – from wreath making to whisky tasting. The Lord Mayor of London will switch the lights on at 6pm.



Details here

Chelsea

Saturday 20th November

Details here

Covent Garden

Tuesday 9th November

Details here

Greenwich

Wednesday 17th November

Lantern parade and Christmas tree lights in Greenwich town centre

Details here

Eltham

Saturday 20th November

Christmas market and tree lighting

Details here

Hayes

Wednesday 17 November

Hayes town centre

The Mayor will switch on the lights and there will be performances by local school choirs at St Anslem’s Church.

Details here

Ilford

Saturday 27th November

Lights switch on as part of a Christmas festival event.

Details here

Islington

Thursday 18th November

Angel shopping centre

Details here

Kingston upon Thames

18th November

No formal switching on even this year.

Details here

Marylebone

Wednesday 10th November

Details here

Northwood

Saturday 20 November at 4pm

The Mayor will switch on the lights and school choirs will be performing at Namaste Lounge.

Details here

Oxford Street

To be announced – they’re keeping very quiet about it for some reason

Keep an eye here

Regent Street

Saturday 13th November

There’s no formal switch-on event, they’ll just be illuminated from 2pm every day from 13th Nov.

Details here

Romford

Thursday 18th November

Romford Market Place

Festivities start at 4:30pm, with the lights switched on at 6:30pm, followed by fireworks.

Details here

Ruislip

Saturday 27 November

Ruislip town centre

Details here

Seven Dials, Soho

19th November

Not sure if there’s a switch-on event, but you’d need tickets to visit the festival happening on the day anyway.

Details here

St James, Piccadilly

Saturday 13th November

There’s no formal switch-on event, they’ll just be illuminated from 2pm every day from 13th Nov.

Details here

Teddington

Thursday 25th November

Part of a large fete with music, fire engines, children’s rides and markets.

Details here

Trafalgar Square

Traditionally the first Thursday in December (2nd Dec 2021) at around 6pm

Details here

Twickenham

Friday 26th November at 5pm

On the Richmond Road in East Twickenham

Details here

Uxbridge

Saturday 20 November

Details here

Watford

Saturday 13th November

The Parade

Will be switched on around 5pm by X-Factor winners and Watford-based R&B group Rak-Su.

Details here

Whitton

Sunday 28th November

Lights switch on as part of a Christmas market.

Details here

Wimbledon

Sunday 28th November

Not sure if lights switch on, but mentioning as part of a Christmas festival with fireworks on the Sunday at 5pm.

Details here

Yeading, Hillingdon

Monday 15th November 4:30pm

Kingshill Avenue

The Mayor will switch on the lights, after the unveiling of a memorial tree planting for Cllr Fyfe.

Details here

And finally – for the people who go crazy decorating their own homes