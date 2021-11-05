The long-planned closure of the Northern line bank branch has been confirmed by TfL today so that it can complete the upgrade of Bank tube station.

The closure is needed so that a new tunnel and platform that’s been dug next to Bank tube station can be joined into the existing railway. As that needs the existing railway tunnel to be knocked through into the new, trains can’t run through the tunnels, so the line needs to close.

The closure has long been expected, all that was missing was the date – which has now been confirmed as from Saturday 15th January until mid-May 2022. During the closure, trains will not run between Kennington and Moorgate, and there will also be a reduced service between Camden Town and Moorgate.

The track design of the Northern line means that Moorgate and Kennington are the only locations where trains can be turned around at either side of the Bank project work, which is why the closure will be between these stations.

To offset the closure, an enhanced service with a train at least every two minutes will run on the Charing Cross branch of the Northern line in the peak hours. A temporary new bus route, the 733 from Oval into the City (Finsbury Square), will also be introduced on weekdays. It will run every 7-8 minutes to help affected customers reach their destinations.

Although the Waterloo & City line will be running, TfL expects Waterloo, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road, and London Bridge to be amongst the busiest during the closure, so customers may wish to seek alternative options to complete their journeys.

The Bank station upgrade has been underway for several years and will see an entirely new southbound platform open to the public, and the existing southbound platform tracks will be filled in to create a large new concourse. If you’ve used the southbound platform in the past couple of years and seen some odd doors on the “wrong” side of the tracks, these are the passageways that will link to the new southbound platform. A new travolator will link the Northern and Central lines, and later in 2022, new escalators and lifts will link the DLR and Northern lines to a new entrance on Cannon Street.

The improvements at Bank will mean that there is 40 per cent more space within the station, as well as step-free access to the Northern line for the first time at Bank and improved access to the DLR.

Andy Lord, Managing Director of London Underground, said: “I’d like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything possible to reduce the impact of this closure, with an increased service on the Charing Cross branch and a new bus route into the City. We will also use this closure to carry out maintenance and improvement work at other stations in order to minimise future disruption.”

As well as the work at Bank station, work will be carried out at stations including London Bridge, Borough and Elephant & Castle while the Northern line is closed so that future disruption can be minimised. This will include work on lifts and escalators, as well as refurbishment work at Borough and enabling works for the future Elephant & Castle Station upgrade.

When it reopens in May 2022 though, Bank tube station will look very different.