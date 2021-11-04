The annual update to the list of heritage sites at risk in London has seen 18 sites added to the register over the past year, although in good news, 32 sites were removed as they are no longer considered to be at risk of further decay.

Historic England’s annual Heritage at Risk Register is being published today, and although inspections were hampered by the lockdown, they were still able to compile a list of changes to the at-risk register.

Over the last year, 32 historic buildings and sites in London have been removed from the Register, including Battersea Power Station which had been on the Register for a staggering 30 years on the Heritage at Risk Register.

Some other sites that were removed from the register include a former public convenience at Guilford Place, Bloomsbury which has been converted into a wine bar, the Royal Arsenal estate in Woolwich, and following the supply of dehumidifying equipment, the section of Roman wall in the basement of a hairdresser in Leadenhall Market.

Historic England gave £1.75 million in grants to historic places in London throughout the past year, plus another £450,000 for lifeline grants from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund. These emergency grants totalling £2.2 million kick-started repairs and maintenance at many historic sites during the pandemic and helped protect the livelihoods of the skilled craft workers.

Sadly though 18 sites had to be added to the Register as their condition has deteriorated during the pandemic lockdown and are at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development. This includes Streatham Hill Theatre – a grand theatre turned bingo hall – which is in need of major repairs.

Emily Gee, Regional Director at Historic England said: “The 32 sites saved this year in London show what’s possible with strong partnerships, dedicated individuals and funding support. But there is always more to do to give our cherished historic places the attention, investment and secure future they deserve.”

Across London, there are 634 entries on the 2021 Heritage at Risk Register, made up of 425 Buildings or Structures, 99 places of worship, 26 Archaeology entries (non-structural scheduled monuments), 11 parks and gardens, and 73 conservation areas.

Added to the Heritage at Risk Register 2021

Parish Church of St Mary, Church End, Hendon

Base of the Southern Crystal Palace Water Tower

Wickham Court, Layhams Road

Former Hampstead Police Station, Rosslyn Hill NW3

Gazebo in the grounds of Shrewsbury House, Bushmoor Crescent

Church of the Ark of the Covenant, Rookwood Road, Stoke Newington

Forecourt Wall, Gates and Railings to Church of the Good Shepherd, Rookwood Road N16

Harwath Mausoleum, St Thomas Of Canterbury Churchyard

The Rom Skatepark

World War II Bofors gun tower and ancillary building, Ruislip HA4

Wall and gate piers at St Martin’s churchyard entrance, Church Road, Hillingdon UB7

Streatham Hill Theatre, 110, Streatham Hill SW2

Olympia Convoy’s Wharf, Prince Street SE8

Baring Hall Hotel and Stable Block, Baring Road, SE12

Church of England Cemetery Chapel, Grove Road, Richmond Cemetery

Essex County Cricket Pavilion, Leyton High Road

Metal Railing to Chingford Mill Pumping Station, Lower Hall Lane, E4

Church of St Peter, Eaton Square, Westminster

Removed from the Heritage at Risk Register 2021