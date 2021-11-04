Toast the return of the Lord Mayor’s Show with a new limited edition bottled beer from Shepherd Neame. Procession Lager (4.8% ABV) – named in honour of the parade led by the Lord Mayor – is described as a “contemporary lager, pale gold in colour with a zesty citrus aroma and crisp, refreshing taste.”

The bottle’s logo incorporates the 250-year-old golden carriage that leads the parade, while also remaining contemporary with a whimsical depiction of the Lord Mayor as a golden lion.

Bottles of Procession Lager are now available in 330ml bottles at selected Shepherd Neame and Drake & Morgan London sites, and will also be available to purchase online from the Shepherd Neame website.

The Lord Mayor’s Show takes place on Saturday 13th November.

The route of the parade takes in four Shepherd Neame pubs (Samuel Pepys; Cock & Woolpack; Princess of Prussia; and White Swan) – which will be decorated with Procession Lager bunting and flags to mark the occasion. It also takes in seven Drake & Morgan venues, which will be unveiling a selection of beer-based cocktails using the new Procession Lager, offering a twist on five classic cocktail recipes.