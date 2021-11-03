An exhibition is opening shortly in Highgate full of art inspired by the Northern line. Created by the group, East Finchley Open Artists, each artist was tasked with creating images that relate to a Northern Line station of their choice.

Each work will respond to the chosen station’s name, and artists have already selected a wide range of Northern Line stations for inspiration including Colliers Wood, Oval, Angel and High Barnet. The exhibition will comprise a variety of wall-hung work including paintings, pastels, prints ceramics, glass, textiles and automata.

Among them, Pat Marvell has created a glass piece titled ‘White hot embers in Colliers Wood’ which was originally the site of charcoal-making kilns, while Laura Fishman has made an abstract acrylic painting, ‘Golders Green, Green to Gold’, exploring the richness of greens and yellows mingling with swirls of red which hint at the richness of the foliage of the nearby Golders Green Park.

Founded in 2004, East Finchley Open Artists is a group of artists and craftspeople ranging from those who are starting out in their creative careers to established professionals.

The exhibition, The Northern Line runs from 12th-25th November at the Highgate Gallery, Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution, 11 South Grove, London N6 6BS

Admission free and it’s open Tuesday-Friday 1-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm, Sunday 11am-5pm, closed Monday.