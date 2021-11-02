Published by By Ian Mansfield Museums No Comments ↓

One of London’s smaller and quirkier museums is reopening next week following a lengthy pandemic closure.

The Fan Museum, based in Greenwich, holds a collection of fans and fan leaves which include the Hélène Alexander Collection and further acquisitions received since the museum opened to the public over twenty-five years ago.

It’s a museum that while it seems devoted to one very narrow interest – handheld fans, it’s much more than that, being a history of art, design and manufacturing. Displayed over two floors of a Georgian house, there’s a permanent gallery on the ground floor and usually a regularly changing exhibition on the upper floor. It’s the sort of quirky museum that can be easy to fall in love with, or at the least one to tick off the list for museum-completists.

The Fan Museum will reopen to the public on 10th November 2021 and the opening times will be Wednesdays to Saturdays 11am-5pm until Christmas.

Entry for adults is £5, and the address is 12 Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ER

The Orangery cafe at the back of the museum will not be open to the general public at the moment.

