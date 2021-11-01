Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

If you fancy a cheap trip to Essex, then C2C is offering 1,000 half-price off-peak weekday tickets on c2c trains for travel over the next two weeks. The offer is timed to coincide with the COP26 conference, hence applicable for journeys between 1st to 12th November – excluding weekends.

For journeys going out of London, tickets are valid for travel after 9:30am Monday to Friday. For journeys towards London, tickets are valid on trains scheduled to arrive into London after 10am Monday to Friday.

In case you are wondering, they are not offering the discount at weekend due to ongoing engineering work on their route.

You can also start, break and resume, or end your journey at any intermediate station along the route of travel of the ticket you have bought though, which is a great extra as it means you can stop off at several towns in a day trip.

The deal is for one purchase per person, and you need to fill in this form to get a voucher code emailed to you. With 1,000 half-price tickets being offered, at the time of writing, they had just under 900 of the discount vouchers available to issue.

Once you have the voucher code, you book tickets the usual way on the C2C website, using the special link they email you to get the half-price discount.

The discount is not available on journeys wholly within the London Travelcard zones, nor on journeys served by other train operators.

