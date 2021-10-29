A chance to both go inside Senate House and enter into a recreation of Harry Price’s 1920s National Laboratory of Psychical Research.

Harry Price was a famous paranormal investigator and debunker of the many frauds committed by mediums and mystics who had become exceptionally popular in post-WW1 years.

In 1926, he set up the National Laboratory of Psychical Research in South Kensington to bring a scientific vigour to the research into ghosts and other paranormal activities. In 1934, the research lab was replaced by the University of London Council for Psychical Investigation and closed in 1938.

Now, UCL is recreating that laboratory space inside its famous Senate House tower just around the back of the British Museum.

Inside the room, you will encounter laboratory equipment and toy instruments that were used to detect the activity of unseen psychic forces. Using your smartphone and headphones via a specially created app, you will hear evidence of spirit activity as recorded in laboratory notes held in the Harry Price Collection at Senate House Library. You may even hear the ghost of Harry Price himself

The Laboratory of Psychical Research is a new sound installation created by Aleksander Kolkowski, kitt price and Laurence Cliffe. This is mostly a self-guided app-based sound installation but there is one live performance by the sound artists in the Court Room at 4:30pm each day.

The event runs from Sat 13th to Tues 16th November. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

You will need to bring your own smartphone and headphones to fully experience the Sound Installation.