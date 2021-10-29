A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Dozens of the most influential figures in the West End have demanded an immediate full restoration of the Night Tube to protect women travelling home. Standard

TfL has announced that the London Underground’s Waterloo & City line will be restoring its full weekday service from later next month. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Ealing Civic Society has awarded the recently restored Hanwell Station the top prize in its awards this year. Ealing Today

Crossrail on target for next month’s Trial Operations phase ianVisits

Consultant warns Crossrail may need to ask for more money as railway eyes May opening Building

Mainline / Overground

The driver of a train which failed to stop in time when arriving at Enfield Town Station has been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs. Enfield Dispatch

Eurostar faces rival on London-Paris rail route for first time Bloomberg

In about a decade, the first HS2 train will arrive at London Euston station, and right now a huge construction site is preparing for that moment, with a chance last week to go and see what is happening. ianVisits

A new “affordable” train operator that pledged “every single seat” booked up to December would cost less than £20, is actually selling them for more than three times the price, i can reveal. Inews

DLR

A man who stabbed a teenager to death at Crossharbour DLR station has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. East London Advertiser

Miscellaneous

Before we give London’s transport to the rest of the UK, we should fix it here first CityAM

A train passenger was attacked after confronting two men who were smoking on a train in southeast London. Indy100

A drunken couple who had sex in front of children on a train have been spared jail. CourtNews (£)

Ensuring passengers wear a face mask on the Tube is a “tough gig” and an “ongoing battle”, London’s transport commissioner has admitted. Standard

Transport workers vowed to defy proposed new laws forcing unions to provide staff to run skeleton services during strike action. Morning Star

City Hall calls for a long term London transport plan as regions set to receive £7bn Budget boost CityAm

When BR was privatised, the buccaneering busmen who snapped up most of the franchises found that no more economies could be made The Telegraph (£)

Has Rishi Sunak noticed that his government is damaging London’s transport networks? OnLondon

And finally: A primary school has taken delivery of two old train carriages, one of which will be turned into a library. BBC News

—

The image above is from October 2018: The tube station with a piece of Roman Wall in it