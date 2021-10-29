Barely needs any introduction – the Lion King musical that’s been playing by Covent Garden for over 22 years.

Although tickets at weekends start from £54 per person, if you book for Mondays or Tuesday evenings, there are performances available at the moment for just £25 per person.

In addition, book by 21st November, and there’s no booking fees on tickets for shows between 2nd Nov to 15th Dec.

Tickets are available from here.

Based on the Disney animated film then reimagined by director Julie Taymor, Disney’s film has been transformed into a theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, effects and music. With music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a musical score created by Hans Zimmer and choral arrangements by Lebo M, Disney’s The Lion King London songs include I Just Can’t Wait to Be King, The Circle of Life, Endless Night and Shadow Land.

The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.

All members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status to gain entry – proof of vaccination, negative lateral flow test or proof of natural immunity.