TfL has announced that the London Underground’s Waterloo & City line will be restoring its full weekday service from later next month.

The tube line was suspended during the pandemic as staff were deployed to the Central line, and it was partially restored in June this year, but for peak hours only.

Since then, TfL has seen more than double the number of customers using the Waterloo & City line since it opened and expects this to increase as workers return to offices and more people visit the city for leisure.

TfL has now confirmed that starting Monday 22nd November, the Waterloo & City line will operate a full service from 6am in the morning to 00:30 at night. At peak times, between 6:30am and 9:30am and between 4pm and 7pm, it will run every three minutes, and at off-peak times it will run every five minutes.

Saturday services on the Waterloo & City line will not be reintroduced for the foreseeable future. Pre-pandemic demand for the Saturday service on the line was low at around one-sixth of demand on an average weekday. Excepting special occurrences, the line is normally closed on Sundays anyway.

Policy Chair at the City of London, Catherine McGuinness said: “Today’s announcement of a full weekday reopening of the historic Waterloo & City line in November is hugely welcomed as the additional capacity will give options for commuters and relieve pressure on our vital public transport network.”

