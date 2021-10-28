If you fancy a trip in a steam train sitting in a carriage designed by film director Wes Anderson, then it’s now possible.

Train tour operator, Belmond commissioned Wes Anderson to redesign one of its Pullman train carriages, adding his unique aesthetic style to the historic 1950s carriage interior.

The carriage is instantly recognisable as a Wes Anderson design through his use of symmetrical lines, unique colour pallets and art nouveau style. The bespoke design also introduces two new private coupés in the carriage.

The carriage is named after the Greek God of Balance, Cygnus and references to the myth and legend can be found throughout the design in the waves and swan detailing in the marquetry, to the silver leaf on the ceiling that reflects like water.

Commenting on the design collaboration, Wes Anderson says: “I love trains! I have often had the chance to invent train compartments and carriages in my movies — so I was immediately pleased to say ‘yes’ to this real life opportunity, and very eager to make something new while also participating in the process of preservation which accompanies all the classic Belmond train projects.”

You can ride in the Cygnus carriage on any journey on the British Pullman, and Pullman Dining by Wes Anderson’ starts from £400 per person.

If you’re feeling very rich, and in need of getting away from the simply comfortably rich, then there are two private coupés that can be booked for four guests. The ‘Pullman coupé by Wes Anderson’ starts from £1,800 per coupé.

