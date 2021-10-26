Next month you can step inside Abbey Road Studio’s famous Studio Two to discover 90 years of music history, as part of their 90th-anniversary celebrations. As the Abbey Road Studios are normally closed to the public, this is a rare opportunity to step inside the famous house and see where recorded music history is made.

Before you get too excited though, I should warn you though that these events are not cheap.

As part of their anniversary, over two weekends in November, they’re opening their doors to let you step inside Studio Two for a series of lectures.

Taking place almost 90 years to the day since Sir Edward Elgar’s famous ‘opening ceremony at Abbey Road (12th November 1931), the talks will chart the story from the inception of the world’s first purpose-built recording studios, explaining how the rooms, equipment, recording techniques and engineers have adapted through the decades to continue to be the home of the most famous recordings in music.

The lectures will be given by Kevin Ryan & Brian Kehew – producers, musicians and authors of Recording The Beatles, a book charting the studio equipment and techniques used to create The Beatles’ classic albums.

The talks and visit inside Studio Two will take place on 13th-14th and 20th-21st November.

Tickets cost £125 per person and can be booked here.

Ticket buyers will have the rare chance to take photos inside Studio Two during their visit (before and after the talks).