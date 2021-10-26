If you missed out on driving a 1938 era tube train, you can now get a virtual version with the latest addition to Train Sim World 2.

The Train Sim World 2 1938 Stock features a highly detailed, feature-rich driving cab. Climb into the cab, take in the cosy lightbulb-lit interior, the old school driving controls and get ready to command this authentic locomotive across 3 detailed and challenging scenarios, delivering passengers to their destinations up and down the Bakerloo Line.

As the driver, you can operate the train from inside the cab, and head out into the carriages to open/close the doors, or wander around the platform to watch the passengers, although then the management might fire you.

This latest simulator is based on a preservation group providing lots of technical drawings and photos of the 1938 tube trains that were on the Isle of Wight. There are also two variants of livery offered, with red roof and gold lettering, and the later livery with a black roof and white lettering.

Nice choice of flapper music in the trailer video.

Published by Dovetail Games, the London Underground 1938 Stock EMU is the latest in a long line of downloadable extras that are available for the train simulator software and can be downloaded from here: