The occasionally open King’s Observatory in Richmond has added a few extra dates due to interest in a chance to see inside the building.

Only opened to the public following an extensive refurbishment in 2019, the tours were naturally suspended last year, leaving a lot of pent-up demand for this year. So as they have had to turn a lot of people away this year, the owner of the building has decided to add an additional 1.30pm tour to the Open Days in the two weeks beginning 8th and 15th November.

The tours cost £15, and can be booked from here.

The Observatory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond town centre, and sits in the middle of a golf course. The walk around the house will take approximately 90 minutes. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines, visitors will not be accompanied by a tour guide and so you will need to download the audio guide which is available on the website.

After 18th November, he will re-open the waiting list for visits next year.

