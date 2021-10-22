After a long break, the monthly adults-only late night opening at the Science Museum resumes next month.

Each of the monthly late openings is themed, and Novembers’s will be all things to do with space, celebrating the final frontier. From rocket launch workshops and space object hunts to a Soyuz simulator.

There will also be all the regular events from live talks, music and the silent disco.

General admission to the museum for the Lates is free of charge, although there is also a VIP option which lets you in a bit earlier and includes a free drink and discount in the shop.

The first post-pandemic Science Museum Late takes place on Wednesday 24th November, and tickets should be booked here.

Highlights for November’s Science Museum Lates

Black Arrow rocket launch

Britain’s first step into the space race, BLACK ARROW, launched 50 years ago. Take on the challenge the engineers faced and see if you’ll succeed against the odds or crash and burn.

A New Science Of Consciousness: Anil Seth In Conversation

Being you is not as simple as it sounds. Somehow, within each of our brains, billions of neurons work to create our conscious experience. How does this happen? Join Anil and a host of guest speaks to explore the intersections between consciousness and philosophy, mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and more.

This event needs tickets to be booked from here.

Between Worlds: There Is No Planet B

Experience a live performance of an original composition by virtuoso violinist Anna Phoebe, accompanied by stunning visuals from the European Space Agency.

Q&A With Libby Jackson: The Future Of The Uk In Space

Libby has worked at the European Space Agency, NASA and now the UK Space Agency. What’s the future for UK citizens in space? What kind of people could those astronauts be?

Soyuz Simulator

Train like a Russian cosmonaut on the British Interplanetary Society’s replica Soyuz simulator and attempt to dock a Soyuz capsule with the International Space Station.

Q&A With Madeline Thorpe: How To Run A Spaceport

What is a spaceport? And what challenges do you face when you’re in charge of one? Madeline Thorpe has been in CEO of Spaceport Cornwall for 7 years and is here to answer all your questions