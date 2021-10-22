A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

The image above is from October 2015: TfL shows off plans for Camden Town tube station upgrade

London Underground

As part of the preparations for the new Piccadilly line trains due to start carrying passengers from 2025, several tube train depots need to be upgraded to handle the new trains. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Main contractors working on seven of Crossrail’s central London stations will be demobilised before the end of the year in a bid to keep costs down. NCE (£)

Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen’s platinum jubilee Romford Recorder

The last of the Elizabeth line stations to have a building built above the station has been handed over to the developer, Grosvenor for an office development. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Swan stops train in its track at Kensal Rise Kilburn Times

New London to Edinburgh rail service begins BBC News

Appeal Court rejects Hillingdon council’s bid to impose greater controls on HS2 lorry movements Planning Resource (£)

Dealing with anti-HS2 protests has cost the high-speed rail project up to £80 million, the Government has announced. Standard

Supporters and opponents of the paused Birmingham-to-Leeds section of the HS2 high-speed rail project are calling on the government for clarity. BBC News

Southeastern trains severely disrupted due to urgent repairs Local London

2,200 more seats added by Chiltern Railways for returning commuters Rail Advent

Plans for HS2’s station at Euston to be built in two stages and to have 11 platforms have been changed by the government to a slightly smaller station with ten platforms, to be built in one single phase. ianVisits

A decision by cash-strapped rail companies to cut thousands of jobs has sparked anger among climate campaigners who say investing in train travel is essential to decarbonising transport. Big Issue

Defibrillators installed at every Southern and Thameslink train station The Argus

DLR

A killer who stabbed a teenager to death at Crossharbour DLR was jailed for at least 27 years CourtNews (£)

Miscellaneous

An arresting black-and-white picture from the Blitz showing exhausted Londoners sheltering in a Tube station has been recreated by a leading conflict photographer. Metro

A light display to celebrate the opening of the Northern line extension ianVisits

Police hunting two ‘aggressive’ women who smashed wine bottle over Tube passenger’s head Yahoo News

London business groups call on government to stop five per cent rail fare hikes in 2022 CityAM

And finally: A deeper look at the Tube’s Spiral Escalator London Reconnections

—

