Cirque du Soleil, the Circus of the Sun, is returning to the Royal Albert Hall in January with a brand new Mexico themed show.

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia takes you on a journey through Mexico, with a mixture and balance of light (luz in Spanish) and rain (lluvia). Making use of a variety of grand visual surprises, colourfully intense costumes and their characteristically acrobatic performances Luzia pulls on aspects of traditional and modern Mexican culture and lore to bring the show to life.

Complete with never before seen acts that incorporate water and surrealistic animals, the faces, places and sounds of Mexico are presented in smooth though startling new ways.

The Royal Albert Hall has been the London home of Cirque du Soleil for over twenty years, and their latest show in the Victorian “big top” will run for one month, from 12th Jan to 12th Feb 2022.

If you book here by 1st November, then you can save 20% off selected performances.

The show’s running time is 2hr 15min (including interval)

