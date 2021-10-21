Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The private gardens inside Lambeth Palace opposite the Houses of Parliament have not been open to the public this year, but there will be one open day at the end of this month.

Principally, the event will be an opportunity for the community to Remember.

The open day will be a day of remembrance on Friday 29th October 2021 in partnership with the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), and the gardens will be open from 11am to 3pm, with the last entry at 2.30pm. Drinks and light refreshments prepared by Lambeth Palace & friends will be available to purchase in the Palace marquee. Proceeds for the day will be donated to the RBLI.

Tickets to visit the gardens are free but need to be booked in advance from here.

An outdoor Christian Service will be held at 12pm, followed by a Moment of Remembrance suitable for a range of traditions and beliefs.

(c) Lambeth Palace

Next year, they aim to resume opening the gardens during spring and summer on the first Friday of the month, with a charge of £5 per person going to charity.

