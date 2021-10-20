Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Fancy a Friday evening of fancy clothes and sugary delights with the Georgian Dining Academy? That’s what’s on offer at the Foundling Museum in December.

There will be an opportunity to make your own confectioners’ delights and to join in decorating cakes large and small, all with maritime and foundling token subjects.

With these sugary nuggets, the museum aims to celebrate the life of George King, from orphan to Trafalgar. Also, to please the eye there will be a splendid display of confectionery with all manner of sweet delights plus a glorious centrepiece celebrating the Museum, the foundlings and Trafalgar.

A sweet tooth is not a requisite, but it might assist with your enjoyment of the event. Georgian costume is encouraged but not insisted upon.

The Georgian Dining Academy began by creating a quarterly historic dining experience at Simpson’s Tavern in the heart of the City, and is hosted by City of London Guides, Miss B and Miss Kitty Pridden.

The event takes place at the Foundling Museum in Bloomsbury on Friday 3rd December 6pm-8:30pm

Tickets to this feast of Georgian sweets cost £22 and can be booked here.

Miss B and Miss Kitty Pridden of the Georgian Dining Academy

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert