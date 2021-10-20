Fancy a Friday evening of fancy clothes and sugary delights with the Georgian Dining Academy? That’s what’s on offer at the Foundling Museum in December.

There will be an opportunity to make your own confectioners’ delights and to join in decorating cakes large and small, all with maritime and foundling token subjects.

With these sugary nuggets, the museum aims to celebrate the life of George King, from orphan to Trafalgar. Also, to please the eye there will be a splendid display of confectionery with all manner of sweet delights plus a glorious centrepiece celebrating the Museum, the foundlings and Trafalgar.

A sweet tooth is not a requisite, but it might assist with your enjoyment of the event. Georgian costume is encouraged but not insisted upon.

The Georgian Dining Academy began by creating a quarterly historic dining experience at Simpson’s Tavern in the heart of the City, and is hosted by City of London Guides, Miss B and Miss Kitty Pridden.

The event takes place at the Foundling Museum in Bloomsbury on Friday 3rd December 6pm-8:30pm

Tickets to this feast of Georgian sweets cost £22 and can be booked here.