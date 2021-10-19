The roof garden on top of the office block at 120 Fenchurch Street is to reopen following a lengthy pandemic closure.

What is known as The Garden at 120 sits on top of the newly opened Fen Court office building at, unsurprisingly 120 Fenchurch Street, and is dramatic in both the size of the roof space and the views available.

It had only been open for a year, having opened in February 2019 and the plants were just starting to get settled in when it had to close for the pandemic, and although lots of indoor spaces have been open, the roof garden, being entirely outdoors had been somewhat conspicuous in remaining closed. It does need a lift to get to the roof, but that wasn’t an impediment to other venues opening to the public.

Now, the Garden at 120 has announced that it will finally reopen, with the first visitors allowed up on Monday 6th December.

The garden will be open Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, closed at weekends.

At the moment it’s not clear if you will need to book tickets, as it used to be a turn up and go up sort of venue before. Check their website closer to the date to see if that changes.